79 Shorebreaker Drive

Truly an exceptional lease opportunity in the sought-after Bear Brand "Breakers" community!! Rarely do these 3 bedroom, 3 bath floor plans come up for lease!! Unit also has a large living room with cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings formal dining room, main floor bedroom (or den/office!), large master bedroom with walk-in closet, is light and bright, open and spacious and even has a private deck on the secondary upstairs bedroom!! Enjoy direct access from the attached 2-car garage and inside utility/laundry room! Best of all, this unit has a small private grassy back yard - a rare find!!! A few short minutes from the Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts, as well as the Dana Point Harbor and "Lantern Bay District" with all of its shops an dining facilities. In addition, the world renown Salt Creek Beach is only a "bicycle ride" away! Minutes away to the 5 Freeway and equal distance to the complementary Laguna Beach Trolley to take you in to the heart of Laguna Beach. You absolutely do not want to miss out on this one! An additional amenity is a "direct access" to the Ocean Ranch Shopping Center with all of its shopping and entertainment facilities including Trader Joes, Cinepolis Movie Theater, Hendrix restaurant, and Bed, Bath and Beyond! Home owners association also contains its own gated pool & spa area as well as a second location that only contains a spa! A great opportunity for a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, fireplace & an oversized 2 car garage! *Owner will consider a small pet.*