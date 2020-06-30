All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 79 Shorebreaker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
79 Shorebreaker Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

79 Shorebreaker Drive

79 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

79 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Truly an exceptional lease opportunity in the sought-after Bear Brand "Breakers" community!! Rarely do these 3 bedroom, 3 bath floor plans come up for lease!! Unit also has a large living room with cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings formal dining room, main floor bedroom (or den/office!), large master bedroom with walk-in closet, is light and bright, open and spacious and even has a private deck on the secondary upstairs bedroom!! Enjoy direct access from the attached 2-car garage and inside utility/laundry room! Best of all, this unit has a small private grassy back yard - a rare find!!! A few short minutes from the Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts, as well as the Dana Point Harbor and "Lantern Bay District" with all of its shops an dining facilities. In addition, the world renown Salt Creek Beach is only a "bicycle ride" away! Minutes away to the 5 Freeway and equal distance to the complementary Laguna Beach Trolley to take you in to the heart of Laguna Beach. You absolutely do not want to miss out on this one! An additional amenity is a "direct access" to the Ocean Ranch Shopping Center with all of its shopping and entertainment facilities including Trader Joes, Cinepolis Movie Theater, Hendrix restaurant, and Bed, Bath and Beyond! Home owners association also contains its own gated pool & spa area as well as a second location that only contains a spa! A great opportunity for a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, fireplace & an oversized 2 car garage! *Owner will consider a small pet.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
79 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 79 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
79 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Shorebreaker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 79 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 79 Shorebreaker Drive offers parking.
Does 79 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 79 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 79 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 79 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego