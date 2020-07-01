All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

78 Cameray

78 Cameray Hts · No Longer Available
Location

78 Cameray Hts, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is no shortage of natural light flooding this beautiful two bedroom townhouse in the Bear Brand area of Laguna Niguel. The soaring ceilings in the living room are really a showcase of this home. Windows, neutral colored walls, and beautiful wood floors all make this the kind of room you'll want to spend hours in and make you happy to be home. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets and counter space as well as room for a dining table. Upstairs, the bedrooms are dual masters. The smaller one is at the front of the house and has the same wood floors as downstairs. The larger master suite comes complete with an extra space you could make into a home office or the most perfect reading nook with your upstairs fireplace! Master bath includes a tub and separate shower as well as dual sinks and of course, there is a walk-in closet. This home has an adorable backyard, as well as a two car attached garage. Enjoy ocean views on Golden Lantern each day as you drive into your community from the east! This is a step above your typical rental home...make an appointment to see it now! Call Meredith Drews at 949-378-5690.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Cameray have any available units?
78 Cameray doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Cameray have?
Some of 78 Cameray's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Cameray currently offering any rent specials?
78 Cameray is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Cameray pet-friendly?
No, 78 Cameray is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 78 Cameray offer parking?
Yes, 78 Cameray offers parking.
Does 78 Cameray have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Cameray does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Cameray have a pool?
No, 78 Cameray does not have a pool.
Does 78 Cameray have accessible units?
No, 78 Cameray does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Cameray have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Cameray does not have units with dishwashers.

