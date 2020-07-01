78 Cameray

Amenities

There is no shortage of natural light flooding this beautiful two bedroom townhouse in the Bear Brand area of Laguna Niguel. The soaring ceilings in the living room are really a showcase of this home. Windows, neutral colored walls, and beautiful wood floors all make this the kind of room you'll want to spend hours in and make you happy to be home. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets and counter space as well as room for a dining table. Upstairs, the bedrooms are dual masters. The smaller one is at the front of the house and has the same wood floors as downstairs. The larger master suite comes complete with an extra space you could make into a home office or the most perfect reading nook with your upstairs fireplace! Master bath includes a tub and separate shower as well as dual sinks and of course, there is a walk-in closet. This home has an adorable backyard, as well as a two car attached garage. Enjoy ocean views on Golden Lantern each day as you drive into your community from the east! This is a step above your typical rental home...make an appointment to see it now! Call Meredith Drews at 949-378-5690.