All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like
75 Martinique Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
75 Martinique Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

75 Martinique Street

75 Martinique Street · (619) 507-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

75 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75 Martinique Street · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include:

-Central AC/Heat
-Community pool and hot tub
-2 assigned parking spaces
-Washer/dryer in unit
-2nd floor unit with no upstairs neighbors
-Private balcony
-Gas fireplace
-Vaulted ceilings throughout
-Open floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen
-Kitchen cabinets are being newly refaced
-Kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and comes with refrigerator / stove / oven / dishwasher
-Both bedrooms have large closets with additional storage in loft
-2 full bathrooms, both with tub/shower combo
-Pets allowed

Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.

Available NOW. $2,050 rent. $2,250 deposit. Tenant required to have renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays all utilities, except trash.

(RLNE5765018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 75 Martinique Street have any available units?
75 Martinique Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Martinique Street have?
Some of 75 Martinique Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Martinique Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Martinique Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Martinique Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Martinique Street is pet friendly.
Does 75 Martinique Street offer parking?
Yes, 75 Martinique Street does offer parking.
Does 75 Martinique Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Martinique Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Martinique Street have a pool?
Yes, 75 Martinique Street has a pool.
Does 75 Martinique Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Martinique Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Martinique Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Martinique Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly PlacesLaguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego