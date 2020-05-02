75 Martinique Street.

Amenities
***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include:
-Central AC/Heat
-Community pool and hot tub
-2 assigned parking spaces
-Washer/dryer in unit
-2nd floor unit with no upstairs neighbors
-Private balcony
-Gas fireplace
-Vaulted ceilings throughout
-Open floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen
-Kitchen cabinets are being newly refaced
-Kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and comes with refrigerator / stove / oven / dishwasher
-Both bedrooms have large closets with additional storage in loft
-2 full bathrooms, both with tub/shower combo
-Pets allowed
Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.
Available NOW. $2,050 rent. $2,250 deposit. Tenant required to have renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays all utilities, except trash.
(RLNE5765018)