75 Martinique Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include:



-Central AC/Heat

-Community pool and hot tub

-2 assigned parking spaces

-Washer/dryer in unit

-2nd floor unit with no upstairs neighbors

-Private balcony

-Gas fireplace

-Vaulted ceilings throughout

-Open floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen

-Kitchen cabinets are being newly refaced

-Kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and comes with refrigerator / stove / oven / dishwasher

-Both bedrooms have large closets with additional storage in loft

-2 full bathrooms, both with tub/shower combo

-Pets allowed



Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.



Available NOW. $2,050 rent. $2,250 deposit. Tenant required to have renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays all utilities, except trash.



(RLNE5765018)