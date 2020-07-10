69 Brighton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

One of a kind lower level condo with beautiful VIEWS of canyon and greenbelt. Peaceful location with birds chirping and privacy in the rear of the community. Perfect home for a single professional or a couple. This condo is in PRISTINE condition! Everything has been remodeled including new windows, baseboards, carpet, flooring, crown molding, paint, granite, recessed lighting and more! Open floor plan with a well-appointed kitchen including a refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and stainless steel sink. Bright and sunny living room with large windows and enclosed patio looking out onto a tranquil setting of sunrises, canyons and grass, with the ocean and its breezes in the distance. Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Large master bedroom with ample storage and direct access to the bathroom. Guest bedroom is perfect for an office and has a nice view of greenery. Great location in Seawatch, a popular Beacon Hill community with only 40 condos surrounded by resort style amenities: three pools, spas, lighted tennis courts, trails, parks and a top rated school walking distance away. This condo feels open, airy and larger than expected. A must see and rare opportunity to live in this remodeled condo that has never been rented before - and it shows!