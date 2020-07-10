All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 69 Brighton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
69 Brighton Place
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

69 Brighton Place

69 Brighton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

69 Brighton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
One of a kind lower level condo with beautiful VIEWS of canyon and greenbelt. Peaceful location with birds chirping and privacy in the rear of the community. Perfect home for a single professional or a couple. This condo is in PRISTINE condition! Everything has been remodeled including new windows, baseboards, carpet, flooring, crown molding, paint, granite, recessed lighting and more! Open floor plan with a well-appointed kitchen including a refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and stainless steel sink. Bright and sunny living room with large windows and enclosed patio looking out onto a tranquil setting of sunrises, canyons and grass, with the ocean and its breezes in the distance. Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Large master bedroom with ample storage and direct access to the bathroom. Guest bedroom is perfect for an office and has a nice view of greenery. Great location in Seawatch, a popular Beacon Hill community with only 40 condos surrounded by resort style amenities: three pools, spas, lighted tennis courts, trails, parks and a top rated school walking distance away. This condo feels open, airy and larger than expected. A must see and rare opportunity to live in this remodeled condo that has never been rented before - and it shows!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Brighton Place have any available units?
69 Brighton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Brighton Place have?
Some of 69 Brighton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Brighton Place currently offering any rent specials?
69 Brighton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Brighton Place pet-friendly?
No, 69 Brighton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 69 Brighton Place offer parking?
No, 69 Brighton Place does not offer parking.
Does 69 Brighton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Brighton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Brighton Place have a pool?
Yes, 69 Brighton Place has a pool.
Does 69 Brighton Place have accessible units?
No, 69 Brighton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Brighton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Brighton Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconyLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego