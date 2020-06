Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Peek a Boo Ocean View! Ground level single unit with two private bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property is for lease in exclusive Beacon Hill with canyons directly behind you with a breathtaking Peek-A-Boo view from the living room, master bedroom, and balcony. Full size washer and dryer included. Refrigerator included. Enjoy a private view of the canyons next to your real wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, family and pet friendly.