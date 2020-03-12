Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

RECENTLY UPGRADED, COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN, WRAP AROUND YARD, ACROSS FROM PARK, LOW HOA, PERCHED ON A HILL WTH COASTAL BREEZES...THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Light and bright showcase kitchen featuring new quartz counters, new subway tile backsplash, new cabinets and drawers, new hardware, new single basin sink, new faucet, new Bosch dishwasher and LED recessed lighting. Kitchen and living room upgraded with double pane sliding glass doors, leading to the backyard and creating the perfect indoor-outdoor atmosphere. Some of the many interior highlights include: Wide planked limestone style tile floors throughout the main level, raised baseboards, light neutral colors, plantation shutters throughout, double pane sliders and windows, dimmer switches and skylights. Living room enhanced with 2 story windows, limestone style fireplace and open to the dining area, making a large, open space for entertaining. Gated courtyard entry, wrap around yard with hardscape and grass for multiple uses and perfectly situated across from the hilltop Parc Vista Park with canyon views. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with retreat area and a private balcony. Master suite with marble floors, dual sinks, new faucets, new mirrors and walk-in closet. Laundry room with cabinets. New water heater. Garage with built in storage. Located in Marina Hills with resort style amenities including Olympic size pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lots and beach canyon trail access.