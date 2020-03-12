All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 6 Vienna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
6 Vienna
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:44 AM

6 Vienna

6 Vienna · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Vienna, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
RECENTLY UPGRADED, COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN, WRAP AROUND YARD, ACROSS FROM PARK, LOW HOA, PERCHED ON A HILL WTH COASTAL BREEZES...THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Light and bright showcase kitchen featuring new quartz counters, new subway tile backsplash, new cabinets and drawers, new hardware, new single basin sink, new faucet, new Bosch dishwasher and LED recessed lighting. Kitchen and living room upgraded with double pane sliding glass doors, leading to the backyard and creating the perfect indoor-outdoor atmosphere. Some of the many interior highlights include: Wide planked limestone style tile floors throughout the main level, raised baseboards, light neutral colors, plantation shutters throughout, double pane sliders and windows, dimmer switches and skylights. Living room enhanced with 2 story windows, limestone style fireplace and open to the dining area, making a large, open space for entertaining. Gated courtyard entry, wrap around yard with hardscape and grass for multiple uses and perfectly situated across from the hilltop Parc Vista Park with canyon views. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with retreat area and a private balcony. Master suite with marble floors, dual sinks, new faucets, new mirrors and walk-in closet. Laundry room with cabinets. New water heater. Garage with built in storage. Located in Marina Hills with resort style amenities including Olympic size pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lots and beach canyon trail access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Vienna have any available units?
6 Vienna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Vienna have?
Some of 6 Vienna's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Vienna currently offering any rent specials?
6 Vienna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Vienna pet-friendly?
No, 6 Vienna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 6 Vienna offer parking?
Yes, 6 Vienna offers parking.
Does 6 Vienna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Vienna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Vienna have a pool?
Yes, 6 Vienna has a pool.
Does 6 Vienna have accessible units?
No, 6 Vienna does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Vienna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Vienna has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego