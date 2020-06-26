All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 54 Cameray Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
54 Cameray Heights
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

54 Cameray Heights

54 Cameray Heights · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

54 Cameray Heights, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Newly Remodeled Townhome in Exclusive Gated Community - Ready Now! This stunning town home has recently been remodeled throughout. Open floor plan offers a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs is an over sized master suite and third bedroom with its own bathroom. Brand new wood flooring in every room of this home. Kitchen is gorgeous with new marble like counters, accent gray cabinets, stylish backslash and new stainless steel appliances. New door knobs, lighting fixtures, baseboards, floors, switch plates, paint throughout! There is an abundance of natural light with the many windows and high ceilings in this dramatic floor plan. Two french doors access the large enclosed patio with stone flooring. Plantation shutters on the windows and french doors.This home offers lots of storage, upstairs laundry and an attached two car garage. Luxury hometown in an exclusive gated community next to multi million dollar homes on Old Ranch Road. Enjoy this incredible location close to the harbor, beach, trails and also easy access to the toll road and freeways. The community offers a pool and spa a close walk away from the home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5309299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Cameray Heights have any available units?
54 Cameray Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Cameray Heights have?
Some of 54 Cameray Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Cameray Heights currently offering any rent specials?
54 Cameray Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Cameray Heights pet-friendly?
No, 54 Cameray Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 54 Cameray Heights offer parking?
Yes, 54 Cameray Heights offers parking.
Does 54 Cameray Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Cameray Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Cameray Heights have a pool?
Yes, 54 Cameray Heights has a pool.
Does 54 Cameray Heights have accessible units?
No, 54 Cameray Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Cameray Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Cameray Heights does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego