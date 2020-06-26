54 Cameray Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Newly Remodeled Townhome in Exclusive Gated Community - Ready Now! This stunning town home has recently been remodeled throughout. Open floor plan offers a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs is an over sized master suite and third bedroom with its own bathroom. Brand new wood flooring in every room of this home. Kitchen is gorgeous with new marble like counters, accent gray cabinets, stylish backslash and new stainless steel appliances. New door knobs, lighting fixtures, baseboards, floors, switch plates, paint throughout! There is an abundance of natural light with the many windows and high ceilings in this dramatic floor plan. Two french doors access the large enclosed patio with stone flooring. Plantation shutters on the windows and french doors.This home offers lots of storage, upstairs laundry and an attached two car garage. Luxury hometown in an exclusive gated community next to multi million dollar homes on Old Ranch Road. Enjoy this incredible location close to the harbor, beach, trails and also easy access to the toll road and freeways. The community offers a pool and spa a close walk away from the home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5309299)