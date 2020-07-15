51 Campton Place

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 Bathroom town home located in prestigious Beacon Hill. Completely remodeled kitchen includes updated appliances, recessed LED lighting, custom cabinets and quartz counter tops. Refrigerator is not included in the rental. New carpet, Italian tile and plantation shutters. All bathrooms completely remodeled with new flooring, counter tops, lighting and cabinets. Premium and private location which backs to greenbelts and lush trees. Light and bright with warm and neutral colors, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Move in ready condition and available for occupancy in February 2019. Garage has new door and epoxy floor. Lease includes Home Warranty Plan, water, trash, gardener, and HOA Dues. Beacon Hill offers 3 pools, tennis courts, parks, basketball courts and close to beaches, popular resorts and fabulous dining.