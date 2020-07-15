All apartments in Laguna Niguel
51 Campton Place

51 Campton Place · No Longer Available
Location

51 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 Bathroom town home located in prestigious Beacon Hill. Completely remodeled kitchen includes updated appliances, recessed LED lighting, custom cabinets and quartz counter tops. Refrigerator is not included in the rental. New carpet, Italian tile and plantation shutters. All bathrooms completely remodeled with new flooring, counter tops, lighting and cabinets. Premium and private location which backs to greenbelts and lush trees. Light and bright with warm and neutral colors, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Move in ready condition and available for occupancy in February 2019. Garage has new door and epoxy floor. Lease includes Home Warranty Plan, water, trash, gardener, and HOA Dues. Beacon Hill offers 3 pools, tennis courts, parks, basketball courts and close to beaches, popular resorts and fabulous dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Campton Place have any available units?
51 Campton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Campton Place have?
Some of 51 Campton Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Campton Place currently offering any rent specials?
51 Campton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Campton Place pet-friendly?
No, 51 Campton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 51 Campton Place offer parking?
Yes, 51 Campton Place offers parking.
Does 51 Campton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Campton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Campton Place have a pool?
Yes, 51 Campton Place has a pool.
Does 51 Campton Place have accessible units?
No, 51 Campton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Campton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Campton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
