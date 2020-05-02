5 Terrace Circle

Amenities

Pet Friendly Bright and Airy Condo Located in Laguna Niguel - This bright 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Laguna Niguel, just 3 miles from Salt Creek and Thousand Steps Beach. You will also have the convenience of being blocks away from El Niguel Country Club to enjoy an afternoon of golfing and finish off your evening with a meal from one of the many amazing nearby restaurants. This open floor plan features an airy and spacious living room and kitchen with new shutters and vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and laminate wood block counter tops. This unit comes with a beautiful patio, perfect for a relaxing evening. This Beacon Hill unit also offers 3 community pools, a clubhouse, tennis courts, a soccer field, and play area. These incredible amenities are perfect for hosting all year round! Water and gas included. PETS OK UPON APPROVAL!



