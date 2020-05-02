All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
5 Terrace Circle
5 Terrace Circle

5 Terrace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5 Terrace Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Pet Friendly Bright and Airy Condo Located in Laguna Niguel - This bright 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Laguna Niguel, just 3 miles from Salt Creek and Thousand Steps Beach. You will also have the convenience of being blocks away from El Niguel Country Club to enjoy an afternoon of golfing and finish off your evening with a meal from one of the many amazing nearby restaurants. This open floor plan features an airy and spacious living room and kitchen with new shutters and vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and laminate wood block counter tops. This unit comes with a beautiful patio, perfect for a relaxing evening. This Beacon Hill unit also offers 3 community pools, a clubhouse, tennis courts, a soccer field, and play area. These incredible amenities are perfect for hosting all year round! Water and gas included. PETS OK UPON APPROVAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Terrace Circle have any available units?
5 Terrace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Terrace Circle have?
Some of 5 Terrace Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Terrace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5 Terrace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Terrace Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Terrace Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5 Terrace Circle offer parking?
No, 5 Terrace Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5 Terrace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Terrace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Terrace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5 Terrace Circle has a pool.
Does 5 Terrace Circle have accessible units?
No, 5 Terrace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Terrace Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Terrace Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
