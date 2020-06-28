All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

48 Campton Place

48 Campton Place · No Longer Available
Location

48 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous, sleek and highly upgraded two story town home in the wonderful and highly coveted community of Beacon Hill. Located in the Windrift tract, this two story end unit has 3 bedrooms all upstairs, and an attached two car garage with tons of attic storage. Beautiful tile flooring throughout the main living area. A custom fireplace welcomes you to the living room which opens to the spacious dining area. Open the sliding glass door to your own secluded patio with view of over sized green belt that runs right behind the home. The totally transformed kitchen with expanded cabinetry, upgraded high end finishes and fixtures, inclusive of all stainless steal appliances. Contemporary main floor powder room with new cabinetry and countertop. Upstairs hall bath has some beautiful tile work and is modern and hip. The upstairs master will be updated for the new tenant prior to possession. Ample walk in closet space in master bedroom. Although approximately 2 miles from the coast, the home has A/C when needed. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Walk to award winning Malcom elementary school, beaches, Dana Point Harbor, world class 5 star resorts and a plethora of walking trails. Also enjoy access to 3 pools and 6 lighted tennis courts only for Beacon Hill residents use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Campton Place have any available units?
48 Campton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Campton Place have?
Some of 48 Campton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Campton Place currently offering any rent specials?
48 Campton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Campton Place pet-friendly?
No, 48 Campton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 48 Campton Place offer parking?
Yes, 48 Campton Place offers parking.
Does 48 Campton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Campton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Campton Place have a pool?
Yes, 48 Campton Place has a pool.
Does 48 Campton Place have accessible units?
No, 48 Campton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Campton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Campton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
