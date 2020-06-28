48 Campton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous, sleek and highly upgraded two story town home in the wonderful and highly coveted community of Beacon Hill. Located in the Windrift tract, this two story end unit has 3 bedrooms all upstairs, and an attached two car garage with tons of attic storage. Beautiful tile flooring throughout the main living area. A custom fireplace welcomes you to the living room which opens to the spacious dining area. Open the sliding glass door to your own secluded patio with view of over sized green belt that runs right behind the home. The totally transformed kitchen with expanded cabinetry, upgraded high end finishes and fixtures, inclusive of all stainless steal appliances. Contemporary main floor powder room with new cabinetry and countertop. Upstairs hall bath has some beautiful tile work and is modern and hip. The upstairs master will be updated for the new tenant prior to possession. Ample walk in closet space in master bedroom. Although approximately 2 miles from the coast, the home has A/C when needed. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Walk to award winning Malcom elementary school, beaches, Dana Point Harbor, world class 5 star resorts and a plethora of walking trails. Also enjoy access to 3 pools and 6 lighted tennis courts only for Beacon Hill residents use.