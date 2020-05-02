All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
4 Stream Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:28 AM

4 Stream Street

4 Stream Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 Stream Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Single Family Home in Saltaire Community! Cul-de-sac location w/ nice size back yard. The open living room has new laminate flooring, 2-story ceiling and gas fireplace. Beautiful modern white kitchen with Quartz Countertops and Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Range and French Door Refrigerator. Updated Master suite has dual closets, dual vanities and private bathroom with walk-in shower. There is a laundry room and powder room on main level. Other features include new low-e windows, new laminate flooring, fresh paint, new garage door & opener. Fantastic location, you can walk to grocery store and several restaurants at the Niguel Heights Shopping Center that is a few blocks away. Chapparosa Park is .5 miles away and only 7 miles to the BEACH! Please view 3D home tour tours.previewfirst.com/ml/99661

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Stream Street have any available units?
4 Stream Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Stream Street have?
Some of 4 Stream Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Stream Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Stream Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Stream Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Stream Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 4 Stream Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Stream Street offers parking.
Does 4 Stream Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Stream Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Stream Street have a pool?
No, 4 Stream Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Stream Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Stream Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Stream Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Stream Street does not have units with dishwashers.

