4 Stream Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly Remodeled Single Family Home in Saltaire Community! Cul-de-sac location w/ nice size back yard. The open living room has new laminate flooring, 2-story ceiling and gas fireplace. Beautiful modern white kitchen with Quartz Countertops and Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Range and French Door Refrigerator. Updated Master suite has dual closets, dual vanities and private bathroom with walk-in shower. There is a laundry room and powder room on main level. Other features include new low-e windows, new laminate flooring, fresh paint, new garage door & opener. Fantastic location, you can walk to grocery store and several restaurants at the Niguel Heights Shopping Center that is a few blocks away. Chapparosa Park is .5 miles away and only 7 miles to the BEACH! Please view 3D home tour tours.previewfirst.com/ml/99661