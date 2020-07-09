All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

39 FLEURANCE Street

39 Fleurance Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 Fleurance Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Recently remodeled with a large patio with one of the best views at the top of Marina Hills in the Encore Development! Laminate wood flooring is being installed after current tenant moves out. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top and stainless steel sink. Remodeled master bathroom with walk-in shower, updated vanity and sinks. Master bedroom suite has a private balcony with gorgeous canyon views. White shutters throughout. Inside laundry area and 2 car attached garage. The property has been re-piped, new A/C and new Water Heater. Enjoy the quiet location with no one above or below. Welcome to the Encore community with it's own association pool and spa. As part of Marina Hills Master Community you are also offered a wonderful way to live with 6 lighted tennis courts, Olympic sized pool, clubhouse and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 FLEURANCE Street have any available units?
39 FLEURANCE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 FLEURANCE Street have?
Some of 39 FLEURANCE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 FLEURANCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 FLEURANCE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 FLEURANCE Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 FLEURANCE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 39 FLEURANCE Street offer parking?
Yes, 39 FLEURANCE Street offers parking.
Does 39 FLEURANCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 FLEURANCE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 FLEURANCE Street have a pool?
Yes, 39 FLEURANCE Street has a pool.
Does 39 FLEURANCE Street have accessible units?
No, 39 FLEURANCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 FLEURANCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 FLEURANCE Street has units with dishwashers.

