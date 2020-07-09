39 FLEURANCE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Recently remodeled with a large patio with one of the best views at the top of Marina Hills in the Encore Development! Laminate wood flooring is being installed after current tenant moves out. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top and stainless steel sink. Remodeled master bathroom with walk-in shower, updated vanity and sinks. Master bedroom suite has a private balcony with gorgeous canyon views. White shutters throughout. Inside laundry area and 2 car attached garage. The property has been re-piped, new A/C and new Water Heater. Enjoy the quiet location with no one above or below. Welcome to the Encore community with it's own association pool and spa. As part of Marina Hills Master Community you are also offered a wonderful way to live with 6 lighted tennis courts, Olympic sized pool, clubhouse and more!