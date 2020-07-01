35 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Location, Location, Location!! This property is situated in a quiet premium location in the Breakers at Bear Brand development. This 2 story condo has two master suites. There is complete privacy with no one below or above you. Single car garage has direct access to the condo. As you enter, the stairs take you to the main living area with vaulted ceilings, a beautiful stone fireplace, the dining area has access to your balcony that is perfect for dining year round. The kitchen has a stainless steel kitchen sink, brand new Samsung hi-end smart refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The cabinets have been recently stained to complement the beautiful granite. Laundry closet is conveniently located with stackable washer and dryer. Master Bedroom has dual mirrored sliding closets and en suite bath has granite counter with dual sinks. Both the kitchen and bathrooms have tile floors. Up the stairs the second bedroom has full privacy with a walk-in closet, full bathroom and it's own private balcony. This unit comes unfurnished and does not include the furniture shown in pictures. The Breakers is very close to the Ocean Ranch Village with many shops and restaurants including Trader Joes and the Cinepolis Luxury Theatre. Easy access to the shopping and dining through a private gate. The community has a Pool and Spa. Conveniently located and close by to the Dana Point Harbor. Additional parking in community.