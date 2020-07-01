All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:15 PM

35 Shorebreaker Drive

35 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

35 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Location, Location, Location!! This property is situated in a quiet premium location in the Breakers at Bear Brand development. This 2 story condo has two master suites. There is complete privacy with no one below or above you. Single car garage has direct access to the condo. As you enter, the stairs take you to the main living area with vaulted ceilings, a beautiful stone fireplace, the dining area has access to your balcony that is perfect for dining year round. The kitchen has a stainless steel kitchen sink, brand new Samsung hi-end smart refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The cabinets have been recently stained to complement the beautiful granite. Laundry closet is conveniently located with stackable washer and dryer. Master Bedroom has dual mirrored sliding closets and en suite bath has granite counter with dual sinks. Both the kitchen and bathrooms have tile floors. Up the stairs the second bedroom has full privacy with a walk-in closet, full bathroom and it's own private balcony. This unit comes unfurnished and does not include the furniture shown in pictures. The Breakers is very close to the Ocean Ranch Village with many shops and restaurants including Trader Joes and the Cinepolis Luxury Theatre. Easy access to the shopping and dining through a private gate. The community has a Pool and Spa. Conveniently located and close by to the Dana Point Harbor. Additional parking in community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
35 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 35 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 35 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 35 Shorebreaker Drive offers parking.
Does 35 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Shorebreaker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 35 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 35 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 35 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.

