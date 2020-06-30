34 San Simeon

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Stunning custom home for lease in the exclusive guard gated community of Palmilla on Niguel Summit. This executive home is impressive with very high ceilings, wrought iron railings, travertine and hardwood flooring, 18 foot front iron and glass front door, remodeled kitchen, main floor bedroom and main floor office plus three bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Subzero refrigerator, Decor appliances, washer and dryer included. The yard is also impressive with a huge pebble tech pool, fountains, fire pit and serving bar with BBQ. This is a great home for entertaining. There is a panoramic view from the master bedroom. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Just a couple of miles from Salt Creek Beach. For more info call or text Ron at 949-456-0505. Landlord covers pool and gardener.