Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

34 San Simeon

34 San Simeon · No Longer Available
Location

34 San Simeon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning custom home for lease in the exclusive guard gated community of Palmilla on Niguel Summit. This executive home is impressive with very high ceilings, wrought iron railings, travertine and hardwood flooring, 18 foot front iron and glass front door, remodeled kitchen, main floor bedroom and main floor office plus three bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Subzero refrigerator, Decor appliances, washer and dryer included. The yard is also impressive with a huge pebble tech pool, fountains, fire pit and serving bar with BBQ. This is a great home for entertaining. There is a panoramic view from the master bedroom. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Just a couple of miles from Salt Creek Beach. For more info call or text Ron at 949-456-0505. Landlord covers pool and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 San Simeon have any available units?
34 San Simeon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 San Simeon have?
Some of 34 San Simeon's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 San Simeon currently offering any rent specials?
34 San Simeon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 San Simeon pet-friendly?
No, 34 San Simeon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 34 San Simeon offer parking?
No, 34 San Simeon does not offer parking.
Does 34 San Simeon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 San Simeon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 San Simeon have a pool?
Yes, 34 San Simeon has a pool.
Does 34 San Simeon have accessible units?
No, 34 San Simeon does not have accessible units.
Does 34 San Simeon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 San Simeon has units with dishwashers.
