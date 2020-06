34 HAVERHILL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

*PRESTIGIOUS BEACON HILL W/PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW FROM "INSIDE & OUTSIDE" HOUSE - WATCH SETTING SUN, STARS, MOON OVER THE OCEAN FROM YOUR DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE (W/COZY FIREPLACE/RETREAT & LARGE SCREEN TV) & ENJOY THE SAME VIEW FROM GREAT ROOM W/GRANITE FIREPLACE; BOTH MASTER BDRM AND GREAT ROOM OPEN ONTO PATIO WITH LANDSCAPED YARD, HIGHLIGHTING OCEAN VIEW, PALM TREES, FLOWERS GALORE! FORMAL DINING ROOM W/GARDEN ATRIUM ADJOINS UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE/STONE COUNTERS;BREAKFAST NOOK; TWO BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS SHARE JACK/JILL BATH (ONE LARGE BDRM W/ LARGE DECK/TREETOP VIEW - TENNIS COURTS, 3 COMMUNITY POOLS/SPAS, WALKING TRAILS; CLOSE TO DANA POINT HARBOR.