32393 Barkentine Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Updated Townhouse with a premier location close to the beach, hiking trails and shopping! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, and built in dining room buffet. Living room with cathedral ceilings opens to the private back yard perfect for outdoor BBQ’s. Other features include “wide plank” Santos Mahogany laminate flooring, whole house water filtration system, custom window treatments, California Closet custom built-ins and newly upgrade windows. Community features include community pool, spa & tennis court. This town house is pristine!