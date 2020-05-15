All apartments in Laguna Niguel
32393 Barkentine Boulevard

32393 Barkentine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

32393 Barkentine Boulevard, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Quissett Bay

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Updated Townhouse with a premier location close to the beach, hiking trails and shopping! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, and built in dining room buffet. Living room with cathedral ceilings opens to the private back yard perfect for outdoor BBQ’s. Other features include “wide plank” Santos Mahogany laminate flooring, whole house water filtration system, custom window treatments, California Closet custom built-ins and newly upgrade windows. Community features include community pool, spa & tennis court. This town house is pristine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32393 Barkentine Boulevard have any available units?
32393 Barkentine Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32393 Barkentine Boulevard have?
Some of 32393 Barkentine Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32393 Barkentine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
32393 Barkentine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32393 Barkentine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 32393 Barkentine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 32393 Barkentine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 32393 Barkentine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 32393 Barkentine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32393 Barkentine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32393 Barkentine Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 32393 Barkentine Boulevard has a pool.
Does 32393 Barkentine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 32393 Barkentine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 32393 Barkentine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32393 Barkentine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
