Laguna Niguel, CA
31592 W Nine Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:09 PM

31592 W Nine Drive

31592 West Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31592 West Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Highly Upgraded Total Remodel! Lower level single story condo on the 7th hole at El Niguel Country Club! Lower end unit makes this home light & bright. Gourmet Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, all Stainless Steel appliances, newer oven and granite counters. Remodeled baths with custom stone finishes and marble counter tops. New upgraded oil rubbed bronze plumbing fixtures. Updated lighting, window coverings & wood laminate flooring. Dual pane, 'Low E', doors and windows. Newer carpet and paint. Great lower patio with a view on the golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31592 W Nine Drive have any available units?
31592 W Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31592 W Nine Drive have?
Some of 31592 W Nine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31592 W Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31592 W Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31592 W Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31592 W Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31592 W Nine Drive offer parking?
No, 31592 W Nine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 31592 W Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31592 W Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31592 W Nine Drive have a pool?
No, 31592 W Nine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31592 W Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 31592 W Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31592 W Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31592 W Nine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
