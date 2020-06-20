31592 W Nine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Highly Upgraded Total Remodel! Lower level single story condo on the 7th hole at El Niguel Country Club! Lower end unit makes this home light & bright. Gourmet Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, all Stainless Steel appliances, newer oven and granite counters. Remodeled baths with custom stone finishes and marble counter tops. New upgraded oil rubbed bronze plumbing fixtures. Updated lighting, window coverings & wood laminate flooring. Dual pane, 'Low E', doors and windows. Newer carpet and paint. Great lower patio with a view on the golf course.