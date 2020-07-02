All apartments in Laguna Niguel
31483 E Nine Drive

31483 East Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31483 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great upper corner unit condo with vaulted ceilings and several windows, skylights and sliding glass doors providing natural lighting. Both bathrooms were recently remodeled with beautiful tile. Ideal location which is minutes to the beach, restaurants, shopping, biking trails, walking paths, parks and recreation. Two car detached garage that has ample room as well as built in storage and a work bench. There is a community pool and hot tub near by as well as BBQ pits and a view of the golf course. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms otherwise carpet throughout. There is a covered balcony/patio and a full size washer and dryer. This rental is great and won't last long! A small pet may be considered with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

