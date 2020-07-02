31483 E Nine Drive

Amenities

Great upper corner unit condo with vaulted ceilings and several windows, skylights and sliding glass doors providing natural lighting. Both bathrooms were recently remodeled with beautiful tile. Ideal location which is minutes to the beach, restaurants, shopping, biking trails, walking paths, parks and recreation. Two car detached garage that has ample room as well as built in storage and a work bench. There is a community pool and hot tub near by as well as BBQ pits and a view of the golf course. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms otherwise carpet throughout. There is a covered balcony/patio and a full size washer and dryer. This rental is great and won't last long! A small pet may be considered with additional pet deposit.