31472 Isle Vista.

This exquisitely crafted 3400 sq.ft. custom home is strategically positioned atop the rolling hills of Laguna Niguel and enjoys breathtaking views of the ocean, coastline, city lights and mountains. Attention to detail and superb craftsmanship permeate every nuance of this inviting home. Floorplan features 4 bedroom 4.5 bath layout with 3 upstairs suites, a downstairs suite and a luxuriously appointed executive office. State-of-the-art-kitchen includes granite countertops, custom cabinets and chef grade appliances. Extravagant master with large walk in closet, extensive use of honey onyx and walk out deck with magnificent views. Other amenities include coffered ceilings, dramatic wrought iron staircase, travertine flooring, whole house audio system and interior slate water feature. Association amenities include pool/spa, clubhouse and tennis courts. Backyard with built-in BBQ island and putting green enrich this tastefully planned entertainer’s delight. Experience the coastal lifestyle at it’s finest in this prime location; just up the hill from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts and the El Niguel Country Club. Minutes from the charm of Laguna Beach Village, the Dana Point Harbor, blue-ribbon schools and some of Southern California’s best beaches.