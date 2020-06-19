All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:35 AM

31472 Isle Vista

31472 Isle Vista · (949) 482-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31472 Isle Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This exquisitely crafted 3400 sq.ft. custom home is strategically positioned atop the rolling hills of Laguna Niguel and enjoys breathtaking views of the ocean, coastline, city lights and mountains. Attention to detail and superb craftsmanship permeate every nuance of this inviting home. Floorplan features 4 bedroom 4.5 bath layout with 3 upstairs suites, a downstairs suite and a luxuriously appointed executive office. State-of-the-art-kitchen includes granite countertops, custom cabinets and chef grade appliances. Extravagant master with large walk in closet, extensive use of honey onyx and walk out deck with magnificent views. Other amenities include coffered ceilings, dramatic wrought iron staircase, travertine flooring, whole house audio system and interior slate water feature. Association amenities include pool/spa, clubhouse and tennis courts. Backyard with built-in BBQ island and putting green enrich this tastefully planned entertainer’s delight. Experience the coastal lifestyle at it’s finest in this prime location; just up the hill from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts and the El Niguel Country Club. Minutes from the charm of Laguna Beach Village, the Dana Point Harbor, blue-ribbon schools and some of Southern California’s best beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 31472 Isle Vista have any available units?
31472 Isle Vista has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31472 Isle Vista have?
Some of 31472 Isle Vista's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31472 Isle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
31472 Isle Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31472 Isle Vista pet-friendly?
No, 31472 Isle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31472 Isle Vista offer parking?
No, 31472 Isle Vista does not offer parking.
Does 31472 Isle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31472 Isle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31472 Isle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 31472 Isle Vista has a pool.
Does 31472 Isle Vista have accessible units?
No, 31472 Isle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 31472 Isle Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31472 Isle Vista has units with dishwashers.

