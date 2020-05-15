All apartments in Laguna Niguel
31422 West Nine Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

31422 West Nine Drive

31422 West Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31422 West Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST! Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED condo for rent short or long term. Perfect for snow birds, executives, and anyone that just needing a nice place to stay. The condo is a end unit and sits right on the El Niguel Golf Course with Lake views and views of the 7th hole. You are only 1.5 miles from Salt Creek Beach. The condo is 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, downstairs unit, with two car detached garage. This is a must see! Small dogs under 25 pounds will be considered. Water and trash services are included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31422 West Nine Drive have any available units?
31422 West Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31422 West Nine Drive have?
Some of 31422 West Nine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31422 West Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31422 West Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31422 West Nine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 31422 West Nine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 31422 West Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31422 West Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 31422 West Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31422 West Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31422 West Nine Drive have a pool?
No, 31422 West Nine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31422 West Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 31422 West Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31422 West Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31422 West Nine Drive has units with dishwashers.
