31422 West Nine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST! Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED condo for rent short or long term. Perfect for snow birds, executives, and anyone that just needing a nice place to stay. The condo is a end unit and sits right on the El Niguel Golf Course with Lake views and views of the 7th hole. You are only 1.5 miles from Salt Creek Beach. The condo is 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, downstairs unit, with two car detached garage. This is a must see! Small dogs under 25 pounds will be considered. Water and trash services are included in the monthly rent.