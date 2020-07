Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Designer's Perfection!

Six exterior steps lead you to the front door of this single level, ground floor unit. Wood floors throughout, with the two luxury bathrooms, updated kitchen, two bedrooms. The Master bedroom has a large walk in closet that has been updated with adjustable racks.

This location sets up and back from the golf course. Views of the prestigious El Niguel Country Club, lush hillsides, and mature trees. Near the beaches, Resorts, Dana Point Harbor, shopping and dining.