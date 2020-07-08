31208 Flying Cloud Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Magnificent, panoramic views of hills, golf course,and coastline, including white water views from this beautiful hilltop property make it the perfect sanctuary. Ocean breezes relax and refresh you while the open floor plan invites you to stay indoors and enjoy the light and bright interior. Enter through wood and leaded Glass double doors to your new home. Open Kitchen with breakfast bar, double ovens, plenty of pantry space, indoor laundry, and a two car-attached garage with courtyard entry make it the perfect home. Enjoy a little quiet time in the side zen garden, or take in the fabulous views and ocean air from the rear deck. Spacious master bedroom has an en-suite bath, while the other two rooms share the hall bathroom with step-in shower. Living room and dining room are complete with a statement fireplace to make the room warm and cozy, while new vinyl floor-to-ceiling windows feature all the beauty of the nature around you. Associations amenities including pool and clubhouse are just a short distance from the unit, while great schools, world-class beaches and resorts, as well as employment, entertainment and shopping are located within a 10-minutes drive. This is a perfect unit for an active lifestyle or for completely relaxed living.