All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 31208 Flying Cloud Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
31208 Flying Cloud Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

31208 Flying Cloud Drive

31208 Flying Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31208 Flying Cloud Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent, panoramic views of hills, golf course,and coastline, including white water views from this beautiful hilltop property make it the perfect sanctuary. Ocean breezes relax and refresh you while the open floor plan invites you to stay indoors and enjoy the light and bright interior. Enter through wood and leaded Glass double doors to your new home. Open Kitchen with breakfast bar, double ovens, plenty of pantry space, indoor laundry, and a two car-attached garage with courtyard entry make it the perfect home. Enjoy a little quiet time in the side zen garden, or take in the fabulous views and ocean air from the rear deck. Spacious master bedroom has an en-suite bath, while the other two rooms share the hall bathroom with step-in shower. Living room and dining room are complete with a statement fireplace to make the room warm and cozy, while new vinyl floor-to-ceiling windows feature all the beauty of the nature around you. Associations amenities including pool and clubhouse are just a short distance from the unit, while great schools, world-class beaches and resorts, as well as employment, entertainment and shopping are located within a 10-minutes drive. This is a perfect unit for an active lifestyle or for completely relaxed living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31208 Flying Cloud Drive have any available units?
31208 Flying Cloud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31208 Flying Cloud Drive have?
Some of 31208 Flying Cloud Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31208 Flying Cloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31208 Flying Cloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31208 Flying Cloud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31208 Flying Cloud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31208 Flying Cloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31208 Flying Cloud Drive offers parking.
Does 31208 Flying Cloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31208 Flying Cloud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31208 Flying Cloud Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31208 Flying Cloud Drive has a pool.
Does 31208 Flying Cloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 31208 Flying Cloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31208 Flying Cloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31208 Flying Cloud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego