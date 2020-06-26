31086 Montesa Drive

Amenities

SWEEPING COASTLINE AND OCEAN VIEW HOME.... You enter into a private court yard area (that is perfect for morning coffee). As soon as you open the front door you will be blown away by this homes fabulous 180 degree view of the coast line, white water, and city lights!!! Great free flowing open floor plan and views from every room. The living room is large with soaring ceilings and walls of glass that opens to the large patio with sit down ocean views and grass area too. The kitchen is any chef's dream with huge pantry & room for a kitchen table. Gaze at the ocean while you cook! The bedrooms are large and private. The master has sweeping ocean views and adjoining master bath. All this in a wonderful neighborhood on top of the hill to enjoy the ocean breezes. Great cul-de-sac street with wonderful friendly neighbors. The community has a pool, hot tub and a club house that has a pool table all within a block away. This house comes with lots of upgrades, a whole house carbon filter, water softener, reverse osmosis system in the kitchen for wonderful tasting water. Also included is the Washer/Dryer. Come relax and enjoy the beach life!!! For private showing call Jill 949 289-7830