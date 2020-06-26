All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

31086 Montesa Drive

31086 Montesa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

31086 Montesa Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
hot tub
SWEEPING COASTLINE AND OCEAN VIEW HOME.... You enter into a private court yard area (that is perfect for morning coffee). As soon as you open the front door you will be blown away by this homes fabulous 180 degree view of the coast line, white water, and city lights!!! Great free flowing open floor plan and views from every room. The living room is large with soaring ceilings and walls of glass that opens to the large patio with sit down ocean views and grass area too. The kitchen is any chef's dream with huge pantry & room for a kitchen table. Gaze at the ocean while you cook! The bedrooms are large and private. The master has sweeping ocean views and adjoining master bath. All this in a wonderful neighborhood on top of the hill to enjoy the ocean breezes. Great cul-de-sac street with wonderful friendly neighbors. The community has a pool, hot tub and a club house that has a pool table all within a block away. This house comes with lots of upgrades, a whole house carbon filter, water softener, reverse osmosis system in the kitchen for wonderful tasting water. Also included is the Washer/Dryer. Come relax and enjoy the beach life!!! For private showing call Jill 949 289-7830

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31086 Montesa Drive have any available units?
31086 Montesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31086 Montesa Drive have?
Some of 31086 Montesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31086 Montesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31086 Montesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31086 Montesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31086 Montesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31086 Montesa Drive offer parking?
No, 31086 Montesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 31086 Montesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31086 Montesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31086 Montesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31086 Montesa Drive has a pool.
Does 31086 Montesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 31086 Montesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31086 Montesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31086 Montesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
