Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

30902 Clubhouse Drive

30902 Clubhouse Dr · No Longer Available
Location

30902 Clubhouse Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This home is gorgeous and ready for you to move in. Located in the hillsides of Laguna Niguel just minutes away from the beach. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room, hallways & bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen features laminate flooring, upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, upgraded appliances, and a butler pantry serving bar in the hallway off the kitchen. Dining room and Living room feature a gorgeous gas fireplace and private, covered patio enjoy your morning coffee or sunset views of the neighboring golf course and ocean in the distance. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Remodeled bathrooms, raised panel front door, ceiling fans, baseboards, mirrored closet doors and a queen size Aerobed available in the Master Bedroom suite walk-in closet. Single car detached garage with guest parking nearby. Resort-style, gated community pool, spa and workout room. Lease also includes Cox Contour TV to enjoy on any of the 3 TVs. Hiking trails, bike paths and dog park nearby on top of it all. Contact owner direct for an appointment to see this home. 949-426-2353

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30902 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
30902 Clubhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30902 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 30902 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30902 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30902 Clubhouse Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30902 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30902 Clubhouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30902 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30902 Clubhouse Drive does offer parking.
Does 30902 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30902 Clubhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30902 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30902 Clubhouse Drive has a pool.
Does 30902 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 30902 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30902 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30902 Clubhouse Drive has units with dishwashers.

