30902 Clubhouse Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This home is gorgeous and ready for you to move in. Located in the hillsides of Laguna Niguel just minutes away from the beach. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room, hallways & bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen features laminate flooring, upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, upgraded appliances, and a butler pantry serving bar in the hallway off the kitchen. Dining room and Living room feature a gorgeous gas fireplace and private, covered patio enjoy your morning coffee or sunset views of the neighboring golf course and ocean in the distance. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Remodeled bathrooms, raised panel front door, ceiling fans, baseboards, mirrored closet doors and a queen size Aerobed available in the Master Bedroom suite walk-in closet. Single car detached garage with guest parking nearby. Resort-style, gated community pool, spa and workout room. Lease also includes Cox Contour TV to enjoy on any of the 3 TVs. Hiking trails, bike paths and dog park nearby on top of it all. Contact owner direct for an appointment to see this home. 949-426-2353