Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30372 Via Venida
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

30372 Via Venida

30372 Via Venida · No Longer Available
Location

30372 Via Venida, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This fantastic single level, 4 bedroom town home in Laguna Niguel offers privacy and great views of the hillsides. Three sets of french doors offer views and open air feeling while relaxing in this quiet community. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and porcelain flooring throughout the main living areas of the home. The Association Pool is located directly across from the street. Attached 2 car garage. 4th bedroom has french doors and makes for a useful office. Master has views and closets along entire wall. Close to the the beach and highway 73, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30372 Via Venida have any available units?
30372 Via Venida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30372 Via Venida have?
Some of 30372 Via Venida's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30372 Via Venida currently offering any rent specials?
30372 Via Venida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30372 Via Venida pet-friendly?
No, 30372 Via Venida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30372 Via Venida offer parking?
Yes, 30372 Via Venida offers parking.
Does 30372 Via Venida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30372 Via Venida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30372 Via Venida have a pool?
Yes, 30372 Via Venida has a pool.
Does 30372 Via Venida have accessible units?
No, 30372 Via Venida does not have accessible units.
Does 30372 Via Venida have units with dishwashers?
No, 30372 Via Venida does not have units with dishwashers.

