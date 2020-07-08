30372 Via Venida

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This fantastic single level, 4 bedroom town home in Laguna Niguel offers privacy and great views of the hillsides. Three sets of french doors offer views and open air feeling while relaxing in this quiet community. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and porcelain flooring throughout the main living areas of the home. The Association Pool is located directly across from the street. Attached 2 car garage. 4th bedroom has french doors and makes for a useful office. Master has views and closets along entire wall. Close to the the beach and highway 73, and freeways.