30365 Via Corona

Spacious1600 sq.ft. Laguna Niguel 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse, with attached 2-Car Garage (PLUS driveway and street parking close by! Located in a quiet community just minutes from some of the best beaches in Orange County. This home is within walking distance to the public library, three shopping centers, numerous restaurants and eateries. The gated patio entrance leads to inviting French doors that open into a relaxing living space with tiled floors, gas fireplace and garden views. Two sliding glass doors lead to a large fully landscaped private fenced rear yard with a concrete and stone paved patio, lawn area and timed sprinkler system.



Back inside, the dining area is large enough hold a table that seats 10 to 12. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The first floor also contains a convenient Half Bath and two storage closets. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and two full baths, including the generously sized master suite with private balcony. Two more ample size bedrooms offer a generous amount of closet space; and one of them features a full wall of built-in bookcases and storage... perfect for a home office or library.



New Carpet, Central Heat and A/C, Washer/Dryer hookups in garage, and access to a Community Pool. One Year Lease.. Two small pets OK with additional Pet Deposit and Rent. Tenant pays Utilities, Owner pays HOA,