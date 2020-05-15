All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019

30365 Via Corona

30365 via Corona · No Longer Available
Location

30365 via Corona, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious1600 sq.ft. Laguna Niguel 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse, with attached 2-Car Garage (PLUS driveway and street parking close by! Located in a quiet community just minutes from some of the best beaches in Orange County. This home is within walking distance to the public library, three shopping centers, numerous restaurants and eateries. The gated patio entrance leads to inviting French doors that open into a relaxing living space with tiled floors, gas fireplace and garden views. Two sliding glass doors lead to a large fully landscaped private fenced rear yard with a concrete and stone paved patio, lawn area and timed sprinkler system.

Back inside, the dining area is large enough hold a table that seats 10 to 12. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The first floor also contains a convenient Half Bath and two storage closets. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and two full baths, including the generously sized master suite with private balcony. Two more ample size bedrooms offer a generous amount of closet space; and one of them features a full wall of built-in bookcases and storage... perfect for a home office or library.

New Carpet, Central Heat and A/C, Washer/Dryer hookups in garage, and access to a Community Pool. One Year Lease.. Two small pets OK with additional Pet Deposit and Rent. Tenant pays Utilities, Owner pays HOA,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30365 Via Corona have any available units?
30365 Via Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30365 Via Corona have?
Some of 30365 Via Corona's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30365 Via Corona currently offering any rent specials?
30365 Via Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30365 Via Corona pet-friendly?
Yes, 30365 Via Corona is pet friendly.
Does 30365 Via Corona offer parking?
Yes, 30365 Via Corona offers parking.
Does 30365 Via Corona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30365 Via Corona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30365 Via Corona have a pool?
Yes, 30365 Via Corona has a pool.
Does 30365 Via Corona have accessible units?
No, 30365 Via Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 30365 Via Corona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30365 Via Corona has units with dishwashers.
