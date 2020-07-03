All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

30336 Via Reata

30336 Via Reata · No Longer Available
Location

30336 Via Reata, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous panoramic views in this completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath quiet and serene home! Come home to this luxurious open floor plan with modern upgrades, all new granite counters, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, life proof "wood" flooring, above slab plumbing, all new electrical, new furnace, new water heater, new windows and sliding doors. All bedrooms are upstairs with a separate laundry room with storage. The master bedroom is very large, has an ensuite dual sink, bathroom, small deck to enjoy beautiful golf course and mountain views. The remaining two bedrooms are spacious and share a full bath. Minutes away from Dana Point, Laguna Beach, trails, golf courses and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30336 Via Reata have any available units?
30336 Via Reata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30336 Via Reata have?
Some of 30336 Via Reata's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30336 Via Reata currently offering any rent specials?
30336 Via Reata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30336 Via Reata pet-friendly?
No, 30336 Via Reata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30336 Via Reata offer parking?
No, 30336 Via Reata does not offer parking.
Does 30336 Via Reata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30336 Via Reata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30336 Via Reata have a pool?
No, 30336 Via Reata does not have a pool.
Does 30336 Via Reata have accessible units?
No, 30336 Via Reata does not have accessible units.
Does 30336 Via Reata have units with dishwashers?
No, 30336 Via Reata does not have units with dishwashers.

