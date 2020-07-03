30336 Via Reata

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous panoramic views in this completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath quiet and serene home! Come home to this luxurious open floor plan with modern upgrades, all new granite counters, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, life proof "wood" flooring, above slab plumbing, all new electrical, new furnace, new water heater, new windows and sliding doors. All bedrooms are upstairs with a separate laundry room with storage. The master bedroom is very large, has an ensuite dual sink, bathroom, small deck to enjoy beautiful golf course and mountain views. The remaining two bedrooms are spacious and share a full bath. Minutes away from Dana Point, Laguna Beach, trails, golf courses and restaurants.