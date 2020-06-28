30336 Via Reata

Amenities

Incredible panoramic views in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath spacious home. This completely remodeled home is amazing with all new granite counters, life proof flooring, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, above slab plumbing, all new electrical wiring and panel, new furnace and new water heater. Luxurious open floor plan with modern upgrades allow for spacious living. All bedrooms are upstairs along with a separate laundry room. The master bedroom is very large and has an en suite and beautiful mountain views. The remaining two bedrooms are very spacious and share a full bath at the end of the hallway. The remodel has just been completed and is ready for move in!