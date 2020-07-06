30312 Chapala Court

Amenities

This inviting home features a coveted main level master suite and boasts views of the Saddleback mountains, city lights, rolling hills and ocean. Located on a single-loaded street on a quiet cul-de-sac in the luxury hillside community of Niguel Summit, this comfortable floorplan with an open layout and cathedral ceilings has been tastefully remodeled throughout. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room. The spacious entertainer’s yard with lush landscaping and custom pavers and is the perfect place to enjoy beautiful sunsets and spectacular views. Live the California coastal lifestyle in this prime location; just up the hill from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts and the El Niguel Country Club. Minutes from the charm of Laguna Beach Village, Dana Point Harbor, blue-ribbon schools and some of southern California’s finest beaches. This beautiful home is ready for move-in. Please see the 3D tour of this home.