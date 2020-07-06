All apartments in Laguna Niguel
30312 Chapala Court

30312 Chapala Court · No Longer Available
Location

30312 Chapala Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This inviting home features a coveted main level master suite and boasts views of the Saddleback mountains, city lights, rolling hills and ocean. Located on a single-loaded street on a quiet cul-de-sac in the luxury hillside community of Niguel Summit, this comfortable floorplan with an open layout and cathedral ceilings has been tastefully remodeled throughout. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room. The spacious entertainer’s yard with lush landscaping and custom pavers and is the perfect place to enjoy beautiful sunsets and spectacular views. Live the California coastal lifestyle in this prime location; just up the hill from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts and the El Niguel Country Club. Minutes from the charm of Laguna Beach Village, Dana Point Harbor, blue-ribbon schools and some of southern California’s finest beaches. This beautiful home is ready for move-in. Please see the 3D tour of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30312 Chapala Court have any available units?
30312 Chapala Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30312 Chapala Court have?
Some of 30312 Chapala Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30312 Chapala Court currently offering any rent specials?
30312 Chapala Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30312 Chapala Court pet-friendly?
No, 30312 Chapala Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30312 Chapala Court offer parking?
Yes, 30312 Chapala Court offers parking.
Does 30312 Chapala Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30312 Chapala Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30312 Chapala Court have a pool?
No, 30312 Chapala Court does not have a pool.
Does 30312 Chapala Court have accessible units?
No, 30312 Chapala Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30312 Chapala Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30312 Chapala Court has units with dishwashers.

