Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30052 Monteras Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

30052 Monteras Street

30052 Monteras Street · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

30052 Monteras Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a desirable neighborhood of Laguna Niguel, this beautiful home offers a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, brand new laminate floors throughout the living room, staircase and all bedrooms, marble tile in the entry and kitchen which has been upgraded with granite counters, brand new stainless steel appliances and new faucet. Bathrooms have also been upgraded with travertine and granite. Master bathroom features two skylights and is very bright during the day. This house has brand new double-pane windows. Repipe was completed last month. Washer/Dryer hookups in the garage with both gas and electricity for the dryer. Award winning elementary school of Hidden Hills, the wonderful Dana Point Harbor, as well as parks and beaches are all close by and easy to access. HOA fees and yard maintenance are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30052 Monteras Street have any available units?
30052 Monteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30052 Monteras Street have?
Some of 30052 Monteras Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30052 Monteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
30052 Monteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30052 Monteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 30052 Monteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30052 Monteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 30052 Monteras Street offers parking.
Does 30052 Monteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30052 Monteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30052 Monteras Street have a pool?
No, 30052 Monteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 30052 Monteras Street have accessible units?
No, 30052 Monteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30052 Monteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30052 Monteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.

