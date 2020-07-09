30052 Monteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a desirable neighborhood of Laguna Niguel, this beautiful home offers a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, brand new laminate floors throughout the living room, staircase and all bedrooms, marble tile in the entry and kitchen which has been upgraded with granite counters, brand new stainless steel appliances and new faucet. Bathrooms have also been upgraded with travertine and granite. Master bathroom features two skylights and is very bright during the day. This house has brand new double-pane windows. Repipe was completed last month. Washer/Dryer hookups in the garage with both gas and electricity for the dryer. Award winning elementary school of Hidden Hills, the wonderful Dana Point Harbor, as well as parks and beaches are all close by and easy to access. HOA fees and yard maintenance are included in the rent.