30051 Running Deer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional 4 bed/3 bath home located on quiet cul-de-sac with wooded greenbelt in back in very desirable Niguel Woods! Features vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters w/ stone accents, and SS appliances, designer colors, and 3-car garage. All new repiping, driveway and patio with beautiful pavers, paint and carpet. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Outstanding curb appeal and landscaping. Beach and harbor are just a couple miles down the road.