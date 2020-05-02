All apartments in Laguna Niguel
30051 Running Deer Lane

30051 Running Deer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

30051 Running Deer Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional 4 bed/3 bath home located on quiet cul-de-sac with wooded greenbelt in back in very desirable Niguel Woods! Features vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters w/ stone accents, and SS appliances, designer colors, and 3-car garage. All new repiping, driveway and patio with beautiful pavers, paint and carpet. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Outstanding curb appeal and landscaping. Beach and harbor are just a couple miles down the road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30051 Running Deer Lane have any available units?
30051 Running Deer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30051 Running Deer Lane have?
Some of 30051 Running Deer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30051 Running Deer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30051 Running Deer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30051 Running Deer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 30051 Running Deer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30051 Running Deer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30051 Running Deer Lane offers parking.
Does 30051 Running Deer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30051 Running Deer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30051 Running Deer Lane have a pool?
No, 30051 Running Deer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 30051 Running Deer Lane have accessible units?
No, 30051 Running Deer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30051 Running Deer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 30051 Running Deer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
