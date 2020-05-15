30001 Running Deer Lane

Amenities

Fully furnished, with all utilities, Internet and Samsung Smart TV connected!!! The house is very well stocked with almost everything you will need for your stay. Welcome home to this beautiful modern home in Laguna Niguel. It is a rare find 4 beds/3 baths home, with a huge very private contemporary design back yard, build in BBQ and SPA. Master bedroom is equipped with an oversized California king bed. There is also two secondary bedrooms on the 2nd floor, with an attached Jack & Jill full bathroom, and a queen and a twin XL size bed. Downstairs on the main ground floor, there is a generous size bedroom with a super comfortable queen bed for someone in your group who does not like staircases. The ground floor bedroom has sliding door access to the front gated yard, and a full bathroom right outside. The beds and mattresses are all new and super comfortable. Light and bright modern kitchen, cozy and eclectic formal dining room, two livings rooms are all on the ground first floor for your convenience. This home is very conveniently located within 5-10 min driving distance from Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel Regional Park etc. Locally walking distance to Laguna Niguel City Hall, many shopping centers, and restaurants. Home available for long-term yearly, or short-term monthly lease at higher rental rate. Minimum 30 days rental for short-term lease. Summer Higher Rate Apply for June 1 to August 31, Please call for detail.