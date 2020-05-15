All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 30001 Running Deer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30001 Running Deer Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

30001 Running Deer Lane

30001 Running Deer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30001 Running Deer Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

parking
hot tub
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully furnished, with all utilities, Internet and Samsung Smart TV connected!!! The house is very well stocked with almost everything you will need for your stay. Welcome home to this beautiful modern home in Laguna Niguel. It is a rare find 4 beds/3 baths home, with a huge very private contemporary design back yard, build in BBQ and SPA. Master bedroom is equipped with an oversized California king bed. There is also two secondary bedrooms on the 2nd floor, with an attached Jack & Jill full bathroom, and a queen and a twin XL size bed. Downstairs on the main ground floor, there is a generous size bedroom with a super comfortable queen bed for someone in your group who does not like staircases. The ground floor bedroom has sliding door access to the front gated yard, and a full bathroom right outside. The beds and mattresses are all new and super comfortable. Light and bright modern kitchen, cozy and eclectic formal dining room, two livings rooms are all on the ground first floor for your convenience. This home is very conveniently located within 5-10 min driving distance from Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel Regional Park etc. Locally walking distance to Laguna Niguel City Hall, many shopping centers, and restaurants. Home available for long-term yearly, or short-term monthly lease at higher rental rate. Minimum 30 days rental for short-term lease. Summer Higher Rate Apply for June 1 to August 31, Please call for detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30001 Running Deer Lane have any available units?
30001 Running Deer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30001 Running Deer Lane have?
Some of 30001 Running Deer Lane's amenities include parking, hot tub, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30001 Running Deer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30001 Running Deer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30001 Running Deer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 30001 Running Deer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30001 Running Deer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30001 Running Deer Lane does offer parking.
Does 30001 Running Deer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30001 Running Deer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30001 Running Deer Lane have a pool?
No, 30001 Running Deer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 30001 Running Deer Lane have accessible units?
No, 30001 Running Deer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30001 Running Deer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 30001 Running Deer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego