29762 Running Deer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!! A MODERN SHOWPLACE not to be missed. Custom double doors open to the ultimate open living space - think New York loft. Polished concrete floors, vaulted ceilings, no walls and lots of natural light define the main living area. A long,sleek kitchen island takes center stage. Dark cabinets, white Cambria counters and new stainless steel appliances define the kitchen area. Bar seating, pull out drawers, "garage" for the microwave and an extra deep single bowl sink enhance the functionality of this space. The first floor also has two bedrooms (currently used as offices) as well a fully remodeled bath with a modern flair. A see through custom staircase with stainless steel rails and balusters is a work of art in itself and leads up to the master floor retreat area. The second floor consists of two rooms - a beautiful "dressing area" with custom cabinets and full bath as well as the master bedroom that is defined by a stunning chandelier that casts a romantic glow. Stunning views of hills/city lights can be enjoyed from the balcony. The master bath features a luxurious shower with a rain head fixture, vaulted ceiling, dual vanities and radiant heat in the floors. This home is close to beaches, shopping and freeway access. Pls note that pictures are from former owner - no longer same furniture. NO PETS - please do not ask.NOTE: Please note that the photos were taken when prior owner lived there - house is unfurnished. No pets.