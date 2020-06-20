All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29632 PELICAN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29632 PELICAN Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29632 PELICAN Way

29632 Pelican Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29632 Pelican Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. This perfectly upgraded home is ready to go. Fresh paint! Carpets and entire home WILL be professionally cleaned. Upgraded wood flooring, custom tile bathrooms and fireplace, granite counters in kitchen with custom pull out drawers, stainless appliances, indoor laundry,wainscoting and panel doors. Big room sizes with mirrored doors and a double door entry to the master suite.Located in an upscale community with pool, spa and walking trails. Minutes from the beach and great schools!Attached garage with private gated entrance and porch and brick rear yard with views.This home comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator! Pets ok so please send us photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29632 PELICAN Way have any available units?
29632 PELICAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29632 PELICAN Way have?
Some of 29632 PELICAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29632 PELICAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
29632 PELICAN Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29632 PELICAN Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 29632 PELICAN Way is pet friendly.
Does 29632 PELICAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 29632 PELICAN Way does offer parking.
Does 29632 PELICAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29632 PELICAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29632 PELICAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 29632 PELICAN Way has a pool.
Does 29632 PELICAN Way have accessible units?
No, 29632 PELICAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29632 PELICAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29632 PELICAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego