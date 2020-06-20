29632 PELICAN Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. This perfectly upgraded home is ready to go. Fresh paint! Carpets and entire home WILL be professionally cleaned. Upgraded wood flooring, custom tile bathrooms and fireplace, granite counters in kitchen with custom pull out drawers, stainless appliances, indoor laundry,wainscoting and panel doors. Big room sizes with mirrored doors and a double door entry to the master suite.Located in an upscale community with pool, spa and walking trails. Minutes from the beach and great schools!Attached garage with private gated entrance and porch and brick rear yard with views.This home comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator! Pets ok so please send us photos.