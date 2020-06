Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool media room

3 BD 2.5 BA + LOFT. This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. It has new carpet throughout and fresh paint. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and large soaking tub. The bedroom size loft overlooks the living room and is perfect for a home office, retreat, children's play room, media room, etc. This is a great location that is close to the beach, shopping, schools, YMCA pool and recreation facilities, parks, and the lake.