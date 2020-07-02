29451 Pointe Royale

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Panoramic Unobstructed Views in the sought after community of Niguel Ridge! This jewel of a home features 3 bedrooms PLUS a loft, cathedral ceilings, travertine and wood flooring, new appliances and a spacious master bath with walk-in closet, dual vanities and soaking tub. Additional property highlights include recessed lighting, PEX repiping, inside laundry room, freshly painted interior, built-in barbecue, and extra storage in the attached 2-car garage. Excellent location within walking distance to Crown Valley Park, YMCA, Laguna Niguel Regional Park and Lake, award winning schools, shopping, dining and beautiful Orange County beaches.