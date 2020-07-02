All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

29451 Pointe Royale

29451 Pointe Royale · No Longer Available
Location

29451 Pointe Royale, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Panoramic Unobstructed Views in the sought after community of Niguel Ridge! This jewel of a home features 3 bedrooms PLUS a loft, cathedral ceilings, travertine and wood flooring, new appliances and a spacious master bath with walk-in closet, dual vanities and soaking tub. Additional property highlights include recessed lighting, PEX repiping, inside laundry room, freshly painted interior, built-in barbecue, and extra storage in the attached 2-car garage. Excellent location within walking distance to Crown Valley Park, YMCA, Laguna Niguel Regional Park and Lake, award winning schools, shopping, dining and beautiful Orange County beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29451 Pointe Royale have any available units?
29451 Pointe Royale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29451 Pointe Royale have?
Some of 29451 Pointe Royale's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29451 Pointe Royale currently offering any rent specials?
29451 Pointe Royale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29451 Pointe Royale pet-friendly?
No, 29451 Pointe Royale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29451 Pointe Royale offer parking?
Yes, 29451 Pointe Royale offers parking.
Does 29451 Pointe Royale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29451 Pointe Royale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29451 Pointe Royale have a pool?
No, 29451 Pointe Royale does not have a pool.
Does 29451 Pointe Royale have accessible units?
No, 29451 Pointe Royale does not have accessible units.
Does 29451 Pointe Royale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29451 Pointe Royale has units with dishwashers.

