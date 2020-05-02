29426 Crown Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location and lovely neighborhood 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home with beautiful view, down stairs wood planks looking tiles throughout , up stairs newly carpet, newly paint on all the walls, doors and cabinets, large open kitchen with center island, breakfast nook area, family room, fireplace, open living room and formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light throughout. Inside laundry room, all 4 bedrooms are up. 2 car direct access garage, No smoking, water furniture are not allowed, excellent credit and driver's license required for all tenants 18 and older, Bank statement, verification of funds, and references must be provided, tenant to provide washer and dryer and refrigerator. Gardner is included.