All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29426 Crown Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29426 Crown Ridge
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:13 PM

29426 Crown Ridge

29426 Crown Ridge · (949) 584-5823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29426 Crown Ridge, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location and lovely neighborhood 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home with beautiful view, down stairs wood planks looking tiles throughout , up stairs newly carpet, newly paint on all the walls, doors and cabinets, large open kitchen with center island, breakfast nook area, family room, fireplace, open living room and formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light throughout. Inside laundry room, all 4 bedrooms are up. 2 car direct access garage, No smoking, water furniture are not allowed, excellent credit and driver's license required for all tenants 18 and older, Bank statement, verification of funds, and references must be provided, tenant to provide washer and dryer and refrigerator. Gardner is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29426 Crown Ridge have any available units?
29426 Crown Ridge has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29426 Crown Ridge have?
Some of 29426 Crown Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29426 Crown Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
29426 Crown Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29426 Crown Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 29426 Crown Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29426 Crown Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 29426 Crown Ridge does offer parking.
Does 29426 Crown Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29426 Crown Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29426 Crown Ridge have a pool?
No, 29426 Crown Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 29426 Crown Ridge have accessible units?
No, 29426 Crown Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 29426 Crown Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29426 Crown Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29426 Crown Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity