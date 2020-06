Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, sunlight bright, some view toward Saddleback Mt area, upper level condo high up in Laguna Niguel-away from traffic. Neutral colors, air conditioned plus fans, washer/dryer in place and the tenant's responsibility, nice 1 car garage, deck off the master bdrm and living rm, recent tile flooring/neutral carpet, great size bathrms and walkin closet in master bdrm, so many windows in this adorable end unit. Come take a look and you'll want to stay.