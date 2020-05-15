All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29371 Las Cruces.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29371 Las Cruces
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

29371 Las Cruces

29371 Las Cruces · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29371 Las Cruces, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming four bedrooms home located on quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen fully remodeled with new counters, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Recessed lighting and new upgraded central air conditioner. Open floor plan with spacious living and dining rooms, lots of windows to allow natural sunlight and cool breezes to fill the home. Large curved driveway and potential RV access on the side. Direct 2 car garage access and individual laundry room off the kitchen. Enjoy stunning sunset and city light views from the spacious grassy backyard. Walking distance to schools and centrally located near shops, restaurants, entertainment, freeways and toll roads. This home is immaculate and move in ready. Don’t miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29371 Las Cruces have any available units?
29371 Las Cruces doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29371 Las Cruces have?
Some of 29371 Las Cruces's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29371 Las Cruces currently offering any rent specials?
29371 Las Cruces is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29371 Las Cruces pet-friendly?
No, 29371 Las Cruces is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29371 Las Cruces offer parking?
Yes, 29371 Las Cruces offers parking.
Does 29371 Las Cruces have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29371 Las Cruces does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29371 Las Cruces have a pool?
No, 29371 Las Cruces does not have a pool.
Does 29371 Las Cruces have accessible units?
No, 29371 Las Cruces does not have accessible units.
Does 29371 Las Cruces have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29371 Las Cruces has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego