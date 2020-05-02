All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
29332 Dean Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

29332 Dean Street

29332 Dean Street · No Longer Available
Location

29332 Dean Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Check out this beautiful Laguna Crest Estates home,offering 3690 sq ft of true luxury living,4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms,bonus room,fully upgraded throughout,front pavers entry & patio,stone pillars with lanterns,custom double door fiberglass entry doors,leaded glass windows,cathedral ceiling entry,wood floors,step down to your living room,large front picture window,stone fireplace with a hearth,dining room with a coffered ceiling,chandelier & medallion,pocket door leads to your gourmet's dream kitchen,remodeled with German made Siematic cabinets,elegant granite counters, travertine backsplash, Viking 6 burner stove, griddle, & double oven,custom hood,island with breakfast bar seating, nook, family room with brick fireplace,custom side cabinetry,surround sound,main floor bedroom & full bathroom,wood staircase leads you to upstairs,double door entry to your master bedroom suite,spacious ceilings,wood floors,retreat with a fireplace,walk in closet,remodeled bathroom with tile floors,verde borgogna leather granite counters,walk in shower with dual shower heads,large bubbling tub,water closet with a real telephone,huge bonus room with built in wall cabinetry,fireplace,motorized shades,full width solid patio cover with built in lights, fans,and heaters,paver patio,water feature,low maintenance turf, 42" Twin Eagles BBQ, granite counters, fireplace, motorized awnings, custom wall mural, LED lighting, Tuff shed, paid for solar, newer AC units,Pex plumbing,Plus more, offered at $1,299,900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29332 Dean Street have any available units?
29332 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29332 Dean Street have?
Some of 29332 Dean Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29332 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
29332 Dean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29332 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 29332 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29332 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 29332 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 29332 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29332 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29332 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 29332 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 29332 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 29332 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29332 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29332 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.

