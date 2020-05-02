29332 Dean Street

Amenities

Check out this beautiful Laguna Crest Estates home,offering 3690 sq ft of true luxury living,4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms,bonus room,fully upgraded throughout,front pavers entry & patio,stone pillars with lanterns,custom double door fiberglass entry doors,leaded glass windows,cathedral ceiling entry,wood floors,step down to your living room,large front picture window,stone fireplace with a hearth,dining room with a coffered ceiling,chandelier & medallion,pocket door leads to your gourmet's dream kitchen,remodeled with German made Siematic cabinets,elegant granite counters, travertine backsplash, Viking 6 burner stove, griddle, & double oven,custom hood,island with breakfast bar seating, nook, family room with brick fireplace,custom side cabinetry,surround sound,main floor bedroom & full bathroom,wood staircase leads you to upstairs,double door entry to your master bedroom suite,spacious ceilings,wood floors,retreat with a fireplace,walk in closet,remodeled bathroom with tile floors,verde borgogna leather granite counters,walk in shower with dual shower heads,large bubbling tub,water closet with a real telephone,huge bonus room with built in wall cabinetry,fireplace,motorized shades,full width solid patio cover with built in lights, fans,and heaters,paver patio,water feature,low maintenance turf, 42" Twin Eagles BBQ, granite counters, fireplace, motorized awnings, custom wall mural, LED lighting, Tuff shed, paid for solar, newer AC units,Pex plumbing,Plus more, offered at $1,299,900