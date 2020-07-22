29 Ashburton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub tennis court

Along with a coveted location in the highly sought after neighborhood of Beacon Hill in Laguna Niguel, this stunning residence promises a heightened level of privacy while emanating style, comfort and warmth. Enter the property through a private courtyard and gated entrance and take in the open floor plan of this stunning home. Perched on a majestic lot approximately 5,227 square feet in size, it showcases ample grounds for hosting guests outdoors, encompassing three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms along with a great room—complete with soaring ceilings—that lead to a dining room and outdoor entertaining space. Main level Master Bedroom suite offers a recently remodeled stunning spa-like master bathroom. The two upper level bedrooms offer plenty of natural light and access to a deck from one of the bedrooms. A galley-style kitchen features crisp white cabinetry and professional-grade stainless steel appliances, creating a chic modern space that’s as perfect for preparing an elegant formal dinner as it is an everyday meal. Relax in your open back yard with a covered patio, grass, and a great view of the mountains, canyon, and neighborhood. Conveniently located near community amenities, pool and tennis courts. Close by to highly rated schools, shopping, and entertainment. This home ensures an incomparable lifestyle.