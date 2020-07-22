All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
29 Ashburton Place
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:56 PM

Laguna Niguel
Location

29 Ashburton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Along with a coveted location in the highly sought after neighborhood of Beacon Hill in Laguna Niguel, this stunning residence promises a heightened level of privacy while emanating style, comfort and warmth. Enter the property through a private courtyard and gated entrance and take in the open floor plan of this stunning home. Perched on a majestic lot approximately 5,227 square feet in size, it showcases ample grounds for hosting guests outdoors, encompassing three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms along with a great room—complete with soaring ceilings—that lead to a dining room and outdoor entertaining space. Main level Master Bedroom suite offers a recently remodeled stunning spa-like master bathroom. The two upper level bedrooms offer plenty of natural light and access to a deck from one of the bedrooms. A galley-style kitchen features crisp white cabinetry and professional-grade stainless steel appliances, creating a chic modern space that’s as perfect for preparing an elegant formal dinner as it is an everyday meal. Relax in your open back yard with a covered patio, grass, and a great view of the mountains, canyon, and neighborhood. Conveniently located near community amenities, pool and tennis courts. Close by to highly rated schools, shopping, and entertainment. This home ensures an incomparable lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Ashburton Place have any available units?
29 Ashburton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Ashburton Place have?
Some of 29 Ashburton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Ashburton Place currently offering any rent specials?
29 Ashburton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Ashburton Place pet-friendly?
No, 29 Ashburton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29 Ashburton Place offer parking?
Yes, 29 Ashburton Place offers parking.
Does 29 Ashburton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Ashburton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Ashburton Place have a pool?
Yes, 29 Ashburton Place has a pool.
Does 29 Ashburton Place have accessible units?
No, 29 Ashburton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Ashburton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Ashburton Place has units with dishwashers.
