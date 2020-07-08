28741 Springfield Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

View Home in Rolling Hills! - Views for days from both levels! Secluded corner lot located in the gated community of Rolling Hills. Sit out on your master bedroom deck and enjoy your morning coffee. Very light/bright interior boasts vaulted ceilings, large living room with doors that open to your private spacious yard. Interior offers an open kitchen, wet bar, wood flooring, new windows and more! Spacious 3 car garage has plenty of storage cabinets. Rolling hills offers resort style pool, 2 tennis courts, play area, trails & more!

Apply or schedule viewing on www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726059)