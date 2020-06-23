28725 La Siena

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Magnificent, Spectacular Lake, mountain, hills view. No units or homes directly behind this remodeled ground level unit. No steps, YEA! Beautiful light engineered floors that mimic light oak flooring through out. new beautiful painted walls,, new all white kitchen. white cabinets, white gas stove, white dish washer and refrigerator. New white tiled counter tops, wall was removed to open kitchen entry. View of the lake area is breath taking. Tons of light shines thru out the entire unit. Dining room offers view and spacious patio area. Some dirt or planter area surround concrete patio area. Living room is spacious with wonderful newly designed fireplace area. Spot lite lighting for art work. Brand new stackable washer and dryer. Wonderful storage closet near direct access to one car garage. Master bedroom is also spacious with riveting lake views, walk-in closet. New designer cabinets with dual sinks and new counter tops, hardware, faucets, mirrors. Beautiful all white shower, new fashion commode. Second bedroom has good size closet near beautiful remodeled guest bath strutting new vanity, counter tops and sexy commode. No pets over 20 pounds. Don't even ask. HOA rules. Tenant to also needs renter insurance. Good credit a must per owner!