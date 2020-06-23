All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28725 La Siena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28725 La Siena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28725 La Siena

28725 La Siena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28725 La Siena, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Magnificent, Spectacular Lake, mountain, hills view. No units or homes directly behind this remodeled ground level unit. No steps, YEA! Beautiful light engineered floors that mimic light oak flooring through out. new beautiful painted walls,, new all white kitchen. white cabinets, white gas stove, white dish washer and refrigerator. New white tiled counter tops, wall was removed to open kitchen entry. View of the lake area is breath taking. Tons of light shines thru out the entire unit. Dining room offers view and spacious patio area. Some dirt or planter area surround concrete patio area. Living room is spacious with wonderful newly designed fireplace area. Spot lite lighting for art work. Brand new stackable washer and dryer. Wonderful storage closet near direct access to one car garage. Master bedroom is also spacious with riveting lake views, walk-in closet. New designer cabinets with dual sinks and new counter tops, hardware, faucets, mirrors. Beautiful all white shower, new fashion commode. Second bedroom has good size closet near beautiful remodeled guest bath strutting new vanity, counter tops and sexy commode. No pets over 20 pounds. Don't even ask. HOA rules. Tenant to also needs renter insurance. Good credit a must per owner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28725 La Siena have any available units?
28725 La Siena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28725 La Siena have?
Some of 28725 La Siena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28725 La Siena currently offering any rent specials?
28725 La Siena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28725 La Siena pet-friendly?
No, 28725 La Siena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28725 La Siena offer parking?
Yes, 28725 La Siena does offer parking.
Does 28725 La Siena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28725 La Siena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28725 La Siena have a pool?
No, 28725 La Siena does not have a pool.
Does 28725 La Siena have accessible units?
No, 28725 La Siena does not have accessible units.
Does 28725 La Siena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28725 La Siena has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego