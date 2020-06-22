All apartments in Laguna Niguel
28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO

28712 Rancho Del Lago
Location

28712 Rancho Del Lago, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Terrific home in Rancho Niguel Mandevilla, located in a single loaded street with gorgeous view of mountains. This elegant and highly upgraded home offers cathedral ceilings in the large living room and formal dinning room.Light and Bright Family room with cozy fireplace .All NEW flooring throughout lower level and steps.Upgraded kitchen featuring NEW granite counter tops, NEW sink ,newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances ,desk space and pantry open to breakfast nook and family room Main floor bedroom( currently being used as an office )with access to upgraded full bath. Great master bedroom with high ceiling with view of mountains , upgraded master bath with granite counter and double vanities and walk-in closet .ALL NEW WINDOWS.Lovely back yard with BBQ center ,fire pit and water fall. Close to shopping and entertainment, toll road and freeway and access to fabulous Rancho Niguel club with pool, spa, playground and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO have any available units?
28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO have?
Some of 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO currently offering any rent specials?
28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO pet-friendly?
No, 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO offer parking?
Yes, 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO does offer parking.
Does 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO have a pool?
Yes, 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO has a pool.
Does 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO have accessible units?
No, 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO does not have accessible units.
Does 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO has units with dishwashers.
