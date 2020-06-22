28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Terrific home in Rancho Niguel Mandevilla, located in a single loaded street with gorgeous view of mountains. This elegant and highly upgraded home offers cathedral ceilings in the large living room and formal dinning room.Light and Bright Family room with cozy fireplace .All NEW flooring throughout lower level and steps.Upgraded kitchen featuring NEW granite counter tops, NEW sink ,newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances ,desk space and pantry open to breakfast nook and family room Main floor bedroom( currently being used as an office )with access to upgraded full bath. Great master bedroom with high ceiling with view of mountains , upgraded master bath with granite counter and double vanities and walk-in closet .ALL NEW WINDOWS.Lovely back yard with BBQ center ,fire pit and water fall. Close to shopping and entertainment, toll road and freeway and access to fabulous Rancho Niguel club with pool, spa, playground and tennis courts.