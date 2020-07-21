28701 Mira Vista

Amenities

This spectacular property is comfortably nestled on a small, quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought after community of Westridge Estates. A grand entry takes you to the spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings. Charming remodeled kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, built in microwave, 5 burner gas cooktop, double oven, and a center island. The kitchen opens up to the family room complete with crown molding and a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room has french doors that open out to the spacious private and fenced backyard. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs including the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The sky-light in the upstairs hallway keeps the home filled with natural sun light. Main level inside laundry room is located off the 2 car garage with an oversize driveway that will accommodate 4 additional cars. Just minutes to Dana Point Harbor and beaches! Fantastic family friendly neighborhood. This home really has it all, location, floor plan and amenities. Come see it before it's gone. Hurry! This one will not last! ***This property is ONLY available for a 1 year lease, with no option for a lease renewal or extension***