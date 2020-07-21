All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:25 AM

28701 Mira Vista

28701 Mira Vista · No Longer Available
Location

28701 Mira Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Colinas de Capistrano

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spectacular property is comfortably nestled on a small, quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought after community of Westridge Estates. A grand entry takes you to the spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings. Charming remodeled kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, built in microwave, 5 burner gas cooktop, double oven, and a center island. The kitchen opens up to the family room complete with crown molding and a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room has french doors that open out to the spacious private and fenced backyard. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs including the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The sky-light in the upstairs hallway keeps the home filled with natural sun light. Main level inside laundry room is located off the 2 car garage with an oversize driveway that will accommodate 4 additional cars. Just minutes to Dana Point Harbor and beaches! Fantastic family friendly neighborhood. This home really has it all, location, floor plan and amenities. Come see it before it's gone. Hurry! This one will not last! ***This property is ONLY available for a 1 year lease, with no option for a lease renewal or extension***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28701 Mira Vista have any available units?
28701 Mira Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28701 Mira Vista have?
Some of 28701 Mira Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28701 Mira Vista currently offering any rent specials?
28701 Mira Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28701 Mira Vista pet-friendly?
No, 28701 Mira Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28701 Mira Vista offer parking?
Yes, 28701 Mira Vista offers parking.
Does 28701 Mira Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28701 Mira Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28701 Mira Vista have a pool?
No, 28701 Mira Vista does not have a pool.
Does 28701 Mira Vista have accessible units?
No, 28701 Mira Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 28701 Mira Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 28701 Mira Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
