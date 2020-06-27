All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

28571 Springfield Dr

28571 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28571 Springfield Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rolling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Ready to move-in day is 8/26/2019. Enter the gates of the exclusive community of Rolling Hills to this exceptional home of the finest beauty and elegance. Throughout this home, you will find spacious and inviting living environments that captivate the home's transitional style and attention to detail. The grand foyer features beautiful marble flooring, crown molding and a custom appointed winding staircase leading to four generously sized bedrooms. The formal living room with vaulted ceilings leads out to one of the many backyard seating areas. The refined dining room is perfect for a romantic dinner or entertaining friends and family. The great room boasts a dramatic floor to ceiling stoned wall fireplace and entertainment alcove and also features a fun pub-style wet bar, with generous wine storage and refrigerator. The gourmet kitchen is a culinary delight complete with stainless steal appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, superb wrap around cabinetry and sun-drenched windows with views of the private backyard oasis. After spending the day relaxing around the pool, retreat to the master bedroom terrace to enjoy the color-soaked sunset views. The deluxe master bath offers a quite escape with a lavish roman tub, separate shower and his and hers custom closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28571 Springfield Dr have any available units?
28571 Springfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28571 Springfield Dr have?
Some of 28571 Springfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28571 Springfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28571 Springfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28571 Springfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 28571 Springfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28571 Springfield Dr offer parking?
No, 28571 Springfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 28571 Springfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28571 Springfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28571 Springfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 28571 Springfield Dr has a pool.
Does 28571 Springfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 28571 Springfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28571 Springfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28571 Springfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
