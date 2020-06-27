28571 Springfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Ready to move-in day is 8/26/2019. Enter the gates of the exclusive community of Rolling Hills to this exceptional home of the finest beauty and elegance. Throughout this home, you will find spacious and inviting living environments that captivate the home's transitional style and attention to detail. The grand foyer features beautiful marble flooring, crown molding and a custom appointed winding staircase leading to four generously sized bedrooms. The formal living room with vaulted ceilings leads out to one of the many backyard seating areas. The refined dining room is perfect for a romantic dinner or entertaining friends and family. The great room boasts a dramatic floor to ceiling stoned wall fireplace and entertainment alcove and also features a fun pub-style wet bar, with generous wine storage and refrigerator. The gourmet kitchen is a culinary delight complete with stainless steal appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, superb wrap around cabinetry and sun-drenched windows with views of the private backyard oasis. After spending the day relaxing around the pool, retreat to the master bedroom terrace to enjoy the color-soaked sunset views. The deluxe master bath offers a quite escape with a lavish roman tub, separate shower and his and hers custom closets.