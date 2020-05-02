28512 Las Arubas.

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated gym pool air conditioning racquetball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Very nice four bedroom two story home in the Tampico tract of Rancho Niguel. All four bedrooms are up and the bathrooms are remodeled with granite counters and modern square sinks. The master shower is brand new with seamless glass. The kitchen has granite counters and a gas range and is open to a small family room with fireplace. The living room has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and marble tile. This property backs to the hillside which creates a very private backyard and the garden has three fruit trees and roses. The HVAC system is new for efficient comfort. Award winning Bergeson Elementry Sch is just a few blocks away. Bergeson is the pilot program for Mandarin Immersion in Capistrano Unified. The tenant has rights to the famous Club at Rancho Niguel with eight tennis courts, sport courts, full gym, racquetball, two heated pools and security. For private showing call or text Ron at 949-456-0505.