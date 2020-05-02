All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:15 AM

28512 Las Arubas

28512 Las Arubas · No Longer Available
Location

28512 Las Arubas, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Very nice four bedroom two story home in the Tampico tract of Rancho Niguel. All four bedrooms are up and the bathrooms are remodeled with granite counters and modern square sinks. The master shower is brand new with seamless glass. The kitchen has granite counters and a gas range and is open to a small family room with fireplace. The living room has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and marble tile. This property backs to the hillside which creates a very private backyard and the garden has three fruit trees and roses. The HVAC system is new for efficient comfort. Award winning Bergeson Elementry Sch is just a few blocks away. Bergeson is the pilot program for Mandarin Immersion in Capistrano Unified. The tenant has rights to the famous Club at Rancho Niguel with eight tennis courts, sport courts, full gym, racquetball, two heated pools and security. For private showing call or text Ron at 949-456-0505.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28512 Las Arubas have any available units?
28512 Las Arubas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28512 Las Arubas have?
Some of 28512 Las Arubas's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28512 Las Arubas currently offering any rent specials?
28512 Las Arubas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28512 Las Arubas pet-friendly?
No, 28512 Las Arubas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28512 Las Arubas offer parking?
No, 28512 Las Arubas does not offer parking.
Does 28512 Las Arubas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28512 Las Arubas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28512 Las Arubas have a pool?
Yes, 28512 Las Arubas has a pool.
Does 28512 Las Arubas have accessible units?
No, 28512 Las Arubas does not have accessible units.
Does 28512 Las Arubas have units with dishwashers?
No, 28512 Las Arubas does not have units with dishwashers.

