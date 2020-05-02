28451 Rancho De Linda

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

View, Panoramic city and Mountain view!! This elegant This magnificent & modern look single family detached is ready for you to move in the Rancho Niguel Westhills neighborhood close to all shopping centers, 5 mins away from FRW 5 & 73, less than 10 minutes away from most spectacular beach in Orange County . The most beautiful floor plan with fantastic view. 3 bedrooms /2.5 baths plus loft & attached spacious two car garage with big carport. It's in a single loaded street. Walking distance to award winning elementary,middle school. Master bedroom is all about the view, very bright w/walking closet. The entire home has been fully and professionally remodeled with a long list of BRAND NEW HIGH QUALITY UPGRADES such as stainless steel appliances, LED recessed lighting, Modern chandelier, custom bathrooms, double-pane windows, luxury and modern look tile flooring downstairs and laminate floors upstairs, custom paint and ......... Not a single stone was left unturned! Finally this home access the exclusive membership to the club at Rancho Niguel amazing facility with clubhouse, Gym, pools, spa, tennis courts, tot lot, picnic/BBQ areas, in-door racquetball, basketballs,Volleyballs and much more.

Enjoy life in one of Southern California's most desirable location of Laguna Niguel.

Asking price is based on furnished lease. Lease term/ Furnished/ unfurnished & rent is negotiable. Furnished rent would be preference.