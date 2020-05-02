All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28451 Rancho De Linda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28451 Rancho De Linda
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

28451 Rancho De Linda

28451 Rancho De Linda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28451 Rancho De Linda, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
View, Panoramic city and Mountain view!! This elegant This magnificent & modern look single family detached is ready for you to move in the Rancho Niguel Westhills neighborhood close to all shopping centers, 5 mins away from FRW 5 & 73, less than 10 minutes away from most spectacular beach in Orange County . The most beautiful floor plan with fantastic view. 3 bedrooms /2.5 baths plus loft & attached spacious two car garage with big carport. It's in a single loaded street. Walking distance to award winning elementary,middle school. Master bedroom is all about the view, very bright w/walking closet. The entire home has been fully and professionally remodeled with a long list of BRAND NEW HIGH QUALITY UPGRADES such as stainless steel appliances, LED recessed lighting, Modern chandelier, custom bathrooms, double-pane windows, luxury and modern look tile flooring downstairs and laminate floors upstairs, custom paint and ......... Not a single stone was left unturned! Finally this home access the exclusive membership to the club at Rancho Niguel amazing facility with clubhouse, Gym, pools, spa, tennis courts, tot lot, picnic/BBQ areas, in-door racquetball, basketballs,Volleyballs and much more.
Enjoy life in one of Southern California's most desirable location of Laguna Niguel.
Asking price is based on furnished lease. Lease term/ Furnished/ unfurnished & rent is negotiable. Furnished rent would be preference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28451 Rancho De Linda have any available units?
28451 Rancho De Linda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28451 Rancho De Linda have?
Some of 28451 Rancho De Linda's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28451 Rancho De Linda currently offering any rent specials?
28451 Rancho De Linda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28451 Rancho De Linda pet-friendly?
No, 28451 Rancho De Linda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28451 Rancho De Linda offer parking?
Yes, 28451 Rancho De Linda offers parking.
Does 28451 Rancho De Linda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28451 Rancho De Linda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28451 Rancho De Linda have a pool?
Yes, 28451 Rancho De Linda has a pool.
Does 28451 Rancho De Linda have accessible units?
No, 28451 Rancho De Linda does not have accessible units.
Does 28451 Rancho De Linda have units with dishwashers?
No, 28451 Rancho De Linda does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego