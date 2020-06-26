28445 Rancho De Juana

Amenities

Awesome single level detached home on a quiet single-loaded cul-de-sac in Rancho Niguel. Three bedrooms and two baths. Remodeled kitchen, new windows and sliders, newer carpet and paint. This quaint one story has a breakfast nook off the kitchen and dining area in living room. Driveway and backyard have brick pavers. Gardener included in the price. The city lights and hills view is through the trees. This home is in the Rancho Niguel Club district. Tenant will have the rights to the Club with heated pools, gym, showers, 8 tennis courts, indoor racquetball and all kinds of sports courts. It is a short four blocks to the Laguna Niguel Regional Park with trails, picnic tables and fishing. Dana Point Harbor and Salt Creek beach are only a ten-minute drive away. Call or text Ron at 949-456-0505 for private showing.