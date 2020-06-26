All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

28445 Rancho De Juana

28445 Rancho De Juana · No Longer Available
Location

28445 Rancho De Juana, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Awesome single level detached home on a quiet single-loaded cul-de-sac in Rancho Niguel. Three bedrooms and two baths. Remodeled kitchen, new windows and sliders, newer carpet and paint. This quaint one story has a breakfast nook off the kitchen and dining area in living room. Driveway and backyard have brick pavers. Gardener included in the price. The city lights and hills view is through the trees. This home is in the Rancho Niguel Club district. Tenant will have the rights to the Club with heated pools, gym, showers, 8 tennis courts, indoor racquetball and all kinds of sports courts. It is a short four blocks to the Laguna Niguel Regional Park with trails, picnic tables and fishing. Dana Point Harbor and Salt Creek beach are only a ten-minute drive away. Call or text Ron at 949-456-0505 for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28445 Rancho De Juana have any available units?
28445 Rancho De Juana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28445 Rancho De Juana have?
Some of 28445 Rancho De Juana's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28445 Rancho De Juana currently offering any rent specials?
28445 Rancho De Juana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28445 Rancho De Juana pet-friendly?
No, 28445 Rancho De Juana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28445 Rancho De Juana offer parking?
Yes, 28445 Rancho De Juana offers parking.
Does 28445 Rancho De Juana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28445 Rancho De Juana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28445 Rancho De Juana have a pool?
Yes, 28445 Rancho De Juana has a pool.
Does 28445 Rancho De Juana have accessible units?
No, 28445 Rancho De Juana does not have accessible units.
Does 28445 Rancho De Juana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28445 Rancho De Juana has units with dishwashers.
