28301 Via Luis

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage media room

A delightfully, detailed FULL remodel of this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 car garage condo in the heart of Laguna Niguel. The Owners have replaced the Air Conditioner, the Water Heater and the Plumbing...Added ALL NEW Appliances, Wood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Soft Close Cabinets, Light Fixtures and a Energy Efficient Stackable Washer/Dryer to fit perfectly into the Laundry Closet. There is an extra Large Private, Paver Patio with views of the beautiful trees and hills of the Regional Park close by. This unit also includes a carport for additional parking, the water & trash are included with the utilities. Call this your "Home Sweet Home" and you will be Beach close, Freeway 73 & I-5, Shops, Restaurants and Theaters are also within walking distance...Come take a look, This one will not last!