All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28301 Via Luis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28301 Via Luis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28301 Via Luis

28301 via Luis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28301 via Luis, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
media room
A delightfully, detailed FULL remodel of this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 car garage condo in the heart of Laguna Niguel. The Owners have replaced the Air Conditioner, the Water Heater and the Plumbing...Added ALL NEW Appliances, Wood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Soft Close Cabinets, Light Fixtures and a Energy Efficient Stackable Washer/Dryer to fit perfectly into the Laundry Closet. There is an extra Large Private, Paver Patio with views of the beautiful trees and hills of the Regional Park close by. This unit also includes a carport for additional parking, the water & trash are included with the utilities. Call this your "Home Sweet Home" and you will be Beach close, Freeway 73 & I-5, Shops, Restaurants and Theaters are also within walking distance...Come take a look, This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28301 Via Luis have any available units?
28301 Via Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28301 Via Luis have?
Some of 28301 Via Luis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28301 Via Luis currently offering any rent specials?
28301 Via Luis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28301 Via Luis pet-friendly?
No, 28301 Via Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28301 Via Luis offer parking?
Yes, 28301 Via Luis does offer parking.
Does 28301 Via Luis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28301 Via Luis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28301 Via Luis have a pool?
No, 28301 Via Luis does not have a pool.
Does 28301 Via Luis have accessible units?
No, 28301 Via Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 28301 Via Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28301 Via Luis has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego